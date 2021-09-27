Advertisement

Bollywood’s renowned actor Kabir Bedi has endured quite a turmoil in several paths of his life. The actor has seen several highs and lows in his relationships, marriage, divorce, and many other issues.

Now, during his recent media interaction, the actor opened up about his biography ‘Stories I Must Tell’ with writer Meghna Pant!

Kabir Bedi recollected his chaotic affair with Parveen Babi and his deceased son Siddharth. Kabir said, “In the chapter on my son, I went into the issue of mental health in depth. But it is the story of a father trying to prevent his son from committing suicide.”

As Kabir Bedi tried to control his emotions, he said, “It moves people to tears but I had to remain unmoved while writing it, as I relieved the things I had made peace with. I had to reopen those scars to write about how things panned out. My book is not written as a series of lessons–that could be another book–it is the reality of what happened,” as quoted by ETimes.

In his previous interview, Kabir had disclosed that his son Siddharth Bedi, struggled with schizophrenia. The veteran actor also shared that his family strived to comprehend what was wrong with their son and it took them at least three years to come face to face with his schizophrenia diagnosis. Bedi also remembered how Siddharth had a vicious breakdown on Montreal roads and was curbed by as many as eight policemen.

Kabir Bedi also added that “I wanted my readers to be thrilled while reading it. The effort wasn’t to have any heavy debates on the issue but it is a microscope on a problem that is seldom spoken or discussed because I was willing to share my vulnerability, pain, and experience. That’s how those chapters came about.”

Kabir Bedi and his family lost their son Siddharth Bedi to suicide in 1997.

