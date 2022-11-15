Actress Smriti Kalra, who is geared up for her upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ shared how she bagged her role in it and the experience of it.

Directed by V.K. Prakash, the film is a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Kaagaz’. It features Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smriti Kalra said: “I auditioned for the lead in ‘Kaagaz 2’ and I insisted that I give an audition, because with every audition you get to play a new character, regardless of whether you get the role or not. And by playing different characters you are just sharpening your acting skills.”

“So I auditioned and the moment I auditioned for it, I just knew that “Yeh main hi karungi”(Only I will do it). The director and the producer really loved my performance and as soon as they saw the audition and met me, they locked me in for the role,” Smriti Kalra added.

Smriti Kalra has acted in several shows including ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’, ‘Suvreen Guggal’, ’12/24 Karol Bagh’ and she made her film debut with ‘Cash’.

The movie is a story of a man who is declared dead on paper and he fights with the law and society to prove his existence.

Sharing how her role is going to be different, Smriti Kalra said: “I am playing the role of a modern girl. She vocalises her thoughts in the right way. A part of me definitely relates with the role I play in ‘Kaagaz 2’.”

Must Read: Anupam Kher Gets Denied Ticket For His Film Uunchai As It Runs Housefull: “Maine Iss Picture Mein Acting Kiya Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram