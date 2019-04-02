 John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Similar To Alia Bhatt’s Raazi? Truth REVEALED

Raazi – An Indian girl goes to Pakistan and reveals secrets back to Indian intelligence.

RAW -An Indian man goes to Pakistan and reveals secrets back to Indian intelligence.

On the face value, this may come across as exactly the same plot for two different films with only the gender reversed. Add to that the fact that both films are period dramas with a war setting and heads are bound to roll.

So what does one has to say about John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which has the actor stepping into Pakistan, just like Alia Bhatt did in Raazi last year?

“Well, the only fact that the two films are totally dissimilar to each other,” says filmmaker Robbie Grewal for whom Romeo Akbar Walter is his labor of love.

He first begins to talk about Raazi. “I have seen the film and it is really well made. That said, mine is a very different film. Let me explain. Raazi talks about futility of war; that’s the core grain of the film. On the other hand Romeo Akbar Walter is about celebrating a hero. They have two very different kinds of characterizations.”

Talking further about the John Abraham starrer, he adds, “Yes, he plays a spy in the film and so did Alia in Raazi. However, beyond that the two films have absolutely different stories. I personally feel that in that era there were so many such stories and material that was waiting to be explored. One such fascinating story is being told in my film.”

This is Robbie’s most personal story till date after making Samay, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Aloo Chaat.

“After my last film, I didn’t really have a voice of a story to be told next. I had some ideas but wasn’t very sure. I had started my career with a thriller, then I made a teenage romcom and after that a light-hearted love story. It wasn’t a conscious call though that I had to make a spy drama next. Then I chanced upon this story of Romeo Akbar Walter and it started playing in my head. I wanted to tell this one really badly.”

One now hopes that this production by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal indeed make for an interesting watch when it releases all over this Friday.

