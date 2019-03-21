John Abraham & Mouni Roy’s Romeo Akbar Walter [RAW] Brings On Romantic Music In Spite Of Being A Patriotic Dramatic Thriller

In the current times, it is becoming increasingly hard to find an original song in a Bollywood film. While most of the recent chartbusters are turning out to be recreated versions of the yesteryear chartbusters, it is rare to come across new romantic numbers. Moreover, with films becoming increasingly plot centric, there are more and more situational songs in there.

Hence, it comes across as a pleasant surprise to find as many as two romantic numbers in Romeo Akbar Walter [RAW] which is basically a patriotic dramatic thriller.

“Yes, the film has patriotism at the core of it; this one is an espionage thriller actually. Still, at the end of the day this is a Bollywood film and hence there is always a place for good soulful music,” says a senior crew member of RAW, “Moreover, Robbie Grewal loves to incorporate music in his films. He couldn’t have done it any other way for this film either.”

No wonder, a couple of songs have already been unveiled in the form of ‘Bulleya’ and ‘Jee Len De’. While former is rendered by Rabbi Shergill and Shahid Mallya, latter has Mohit Chauhan leading charge.

“They also are an integral part of the film’s narrative. While both feature John Abraham and Mouni Roy in there, ‘Bulleya’ has a 70s style party setting to it with celebrations galore whereas latter is a sensual number featuring them in a lovemaking sequence,” our source adds.

Of course there is a mandatory patriotic number as well in the film which has Sonu Nigam and Ekta Kapoor (not to be confused with Ekta Kapoor, the producer, though) coming behind the mike for ‘Vande Mataram’. A theme track that hails ‘Bharat’ and the love that one has for the country, it can well be expected to accentuate the film’s dramatic quotient in the narrative.

As for the romantic mood, it has already been set well by ‘Bulleya’ and ‘Jee Len De’, and one waits to see how fans and followers of John Abraham and Mouni Roy grab them both.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter releases all over on 5th April.

