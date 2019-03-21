Box Office Collections: Badla Stays Good On Wednesday Too, Luka Chuppi Surpasses Fan Lifetime

Box Office Collections: There was no stopping Badla as it brought in 2.50 crore* more on Wednesday. The film has seen an uninterrupted run right through and it would be interesting to see how it holds up in days to come, now that Kesari has arrived.

The Sujoy Ghosh directed film has collected 64.87 crore* so far and would surpass the lifetime numbers of Pink [65.39 crore] today itself. It is a remarkable feat since that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer had seen some very good appreciation coming its way and now Badla would be going one up on that in two weeks flat. Superhit!

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi is seeing a sustained run right through. The film collected 1.17 crore more on Wednesday and has successfully managed to stay over the 1 crore mark every day despite competition around it. The film has accumulated 86.25 crore so far and in the process has gone past the lifetime numbers of Fan [85 crore].

There are many more films that the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer would be going past before it hits the 90 crore milestone and from there it would be interesting to see where it eventually lands up. Superhit!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Planning to watch these movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!