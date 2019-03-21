Salman Khan On Pulwama Terror Attack: When We Heard About That, It Just Killed Us

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his next Production film Notebook which stars debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The story is about two people who have never met in life but fall in love with each other. The film is shot in the beautiful and scenic locations of Kashmir.

Recently, we met the Dabangg actor where he was asked about the film’s story as it celebrated love in Kashmir but the current scenario is completely different there. The question was put across with the reference of the recent Pulwama terror attack where our 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Speaking about Salman said, “When we heard about that it just killed us. This film’s backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and lead the gun.”

The Kick was further quizzed about how education is important so as to end terrorism, to which he replied, “Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important. Who did it (the attacks), even he was given education but his tutors, teachers and principles were wrong.”

Earlier, Salman had tweeted about the attack and wrote, “My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families… #YouStandForIndia”

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families… #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is slated to release on March 29, 2019.

