Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Current Web-Series Scenario, Says, “My Content Is Going To Be Hum Aapke Hai Kaun Type”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whose presence on the big screens brings a smile on everyone’s face, might soon venture into the digital space too. There were reports of him entering the web space recently and it seems he has been approached too for something interesting.

Recently, Khiladi Akshay Kumar made the announcement of doing a web series with Amazon Prime which is tentatively titled The End. Many actors are slowly entering the digital space since the Indian audiences have started exploring it.

The Blockbuster Khan is also in the league. Yesterday, we met Salman, who is busy promoting his next Notebook which stars Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, informed us that he has been approached for a web series.

Ask him if wants to do a web series, Salman being Salman, he took a sly dig at the current web series scenario and said, “Web series but the clean ones I don’t like all that rubbish that is going on.”

When he was asked if he has been approached for a web series, he said, “I have been approached. I have not said no. I am going to produce it. My content is going to be Hum Aapke Hai Kaun type. ” When asked if the platform is not ready for clean content, he said, “Of course no! There is clean content and there is lot more of that. That’s also clean, I am sure naha dho ke aate honge sab! (Laughs).”

Well, it will be amazing to see Salman venturing into digital space. Can fans ask for anything more?

On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif. He will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 which is slated for Christmas 2019 release. Post Dabangg 3 shoot, he will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!