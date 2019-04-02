Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is in India and he has a lot of things to say about Bollywood. Launching the Indian Marvel Anthem along with the music maestro A.R Rahman, the director had a detailed conversation with the media regarding Rajnikanth’s Enthiran (Robot), Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Avengers: Infinity War was a true-blue blockbuster at the Indian box office and its finale Endgame has been predicted to break all the existing records. The movie is all set to release on April 26th and its buzz is at an all-time high. Joe, at the media interaction, said he loved the camera work and energy of Salman Khan’s Dabangg.

He also said one of the scenes from Rajinikanth’s Enthiran (Robot) inspired a sequence in the second instalment of Avengers (Age Of Ultron). Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will be released in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The director, visiting India with his family, engaged with the Indian audience at a special event on Monday. “I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies,” he had said in a statement.

