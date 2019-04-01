Heyy Maa Mataji! Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To Go Off Air Soon

Sab TV’s most loved show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most viewed shows in our country. It is a slice of life and light-hearted show which is very apt for families.

We had recently also informed you that Dayaben, which was played by Disha Vakani, will not be returning back to the show post her first baby. A lot of fans expressed their disappointment and started requesting Disha on her Instagram posts to make a comeback soon.

But now another sad news has broken our hearts. A source close to the show revealed is that the show which is being aired from ages is going off the air. This is shocking for us and we know all the fans too will be upset by this news. We can now just hope that the makers change their decision and revive the show.

Are you all set to mimick Dayaben’s “Hey Maa Mataji?”

Hold your horses, because it’s a pure case of ‘behti ganga mein haath dhona’ and April Fool banaya!!!

