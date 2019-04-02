Actor Varun Dhawan who beefed up for his role in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank recalls shooting the bull fight sequence in the film. He says, “It was a very excruciating sequence. It went on for 7-8 days. I moved into a hotel in Goregaon to save time and since I had suffered a knee injury and hamstring tear at the time, I had physios visiting me daily.

But I still managed to continue with my twice-a-day training session at the hotel and in the make-shift gym on the set with my trainer Prashant Sawant.”

A Colosseum was built for the bullfight sequence in Mumbai and a portion was also shot in Kargil where despite the biting cold he had to go bare-bodied. “The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk,” says Varun for whom the challenge was going big on muscles and still looking sharp. The actor admits that Zafar is physically and mentally the toughest character he has played.

Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Fox Star Studios presents Kalank, A Dharma Productions & Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film, directed by Abhishek Varman, to release on 17th April 2019. Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios.

