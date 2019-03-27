Alia Bhatt Compares Kalank’s Commercial Success With Raazi, Stree & Badhaai Ho!

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Kalank, believes that commercial films are truly dependent on its story.

“If you see films like Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho, these are small-budget films but they have got so much of love commercially. The truth is that commercial films are truly dependent on its story and after that everything follows.”

Alia recently won the Best Actress Award at the 64th Filmfare Awards for her performance in Raazi.

Commenting on the achievement, she said: “It is just the beginning. There is lot more to do but yeah, this year has started on a very positive note.”

When asked if the actress feels more responsible now, she said: “I always try to be responsible as a citizen of India, whether I am a big star or not and that goes without saying. I feel everybody should feel responsible. Why just me?”

Her upcoming period film Kalank has already started making a buzz as soon as the teaser and songs of the movie were released.

“We have just launched the second song from the movie. The title track of the film is going to be out soon which I feel is really amazing. It is one of my favourite songs in the album,” she said while interacting with the media at News 18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 here on Tuesday.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer Kalank also features Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Kalank is scheduled to release on April 19.

