Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who’s known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raees’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, will be soon seen in the rom-com film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. The actor has shared that while his fans love watching him playing dark characters, he loves keeping it light.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starer film tells the story of a couple who is determined not to fall in love. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka.”

‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ which stars Nawazuddin in the lead has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. It also stars Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

Neha said, “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can’t wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won’t be disappointed”.

Speaking of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent interview, spoke about the importance of hard work as an actor. “I have had my own struggles with gas connection and passports. I used not to get that easily. Since I didn’t have documents, I still kept on going and eventually got them,” said the actor, adding, “All this while I have realized that I had to make an effort for everything. Nothing happened for me on the basis of luck. It was all hard work. The amount of hard work I have put in, if anybody who does this much will reach higher places than I have reached so far.”

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. It’s set to release on May 12.

