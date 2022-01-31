Producer Jay Shewakramani, whose Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ celebrates two years of its release on Monday, has hinted at another film in collaboration with Saif.

The film, which also starred Tabu and was the launch vehicle of Alaya F, received positive response for its light humour and a new take on human relationships.

Sharing his excitement on the film’s second anniversary, Shewakramani said: “‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is close to my heart. The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting the film. Saif and I love London. We had always wanted to collaborate on a film based in the city.”

He added: “Jawaani Jaaneman came as a perfect opportunity to do the same. In fact, we are also in the talks for another film that will be set against the London backdrop as well. We will announce the same soon.”

Meanwhile, the producer is gearing up for the much-awaited film ‘Freddy’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F.

The film, a romantic thriller, is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Previously, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had wrapped up the 19-day filming schedule in Lucknow for the upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

The film shot its first schedule in Abu Dhabi.

The movie, which also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit ‘Vikram Vedha‘, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, reports variety.com.

Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’, tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

