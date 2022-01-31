When Sonam Kapoor Bashed Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices, Chose Katrina Kaif's Style Passing These Explosive Statements!

Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who does not shy away from calling a spade a spade, often making her brutally honest on talk shows. She has landed in controversies several times in the past for taking direct and indirect digs at fellow actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others. She even passed a sarcastic comment on Deepika Padukone over her fashion sense before comparing her to Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sonam has lately been away from the limelight, only keeping in touch with the fans through social media. She was last seen in the movie AK Vs AK where she appeared as herself while her father, Anil Kapoor played the lead role. She will soon be seen in a movie titled Blind which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is expected to feature Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in key roles and is a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie with the same title.

Advertisement

A few years back, Sonam Kapoor had appeared on the show Koffee With Karan as a guest, and her take on several fellow actors left the audience utterly shocked. She had spoken about Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense on this occasion, making it clear that she has never been a fan of it. She was of the stance that DP’s appearances improved once Anaita Shroff came into the picture.

“Deepika has upped her game.. yes.. but it’s all thanks to Anaita (designer Anaita Shroff). Anaita has done a great job on her.”, Sonam said.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor even drew comparisons between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s styles and said, “Even if she (Katrina) wears a jeans and t-shirt and has her hair in ponytail.. I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’.”

Sonam Kapoor also tagged the Gehraiyaan actor as ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’, in the rapid fire round of the talk show.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji Openly Criticised Preity Zinta For Talking Too Much: “She Has Opinion About Everything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube