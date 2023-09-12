Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is the part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, shared an anecdote on how she used to visit the latter’s house during her initial days of her career.

Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), and Priyamani. Sanya plays the character of Dr Eeram in the movie.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Sanya took to Instagram Stories, and answered the queries asked by the audience for the movie ‘Jawan‘.

A fan asked: ‘How was your experience working in Jawan?’, to which she replied: “it was fantastic and definitely a dream come true for me I still can’t believe still. But I am so happy that everyone is liking the film. I also liked it very much. Maine bahut sittiyaan maari. I am going to watch it again with my friends and family.”

On working with SRK, the ‘Ludo’ actress said: “amazing. I hope and I pray I get to work with him again, because I got to learn so much from him. Just being around him was such a surreal experience for me as an actor. I still can’t believe I am a part of ‘Jawan'”.

Sharing an anecdote, she said,”I am from delhi, and when I came to Mumbai 10 years ago, my roommates we were all srk fans so whenever anybody’s mood was off we used to go to bandstand and visit srk’s house just to pump ourselves up..saying ye bhi dilli wale hain.”

Sanya heaped praise on her co-star Deepika Padukone and called her acting superb. The diva also revealed that she likes both the roles of SRK in ‘Jawan’- Captain Vikram Rathore, and IPS officerAzad.

A user asked to select between Jawan and Dangal. To this, she posted a boomerang of her index finger showing a denial.

On working with Atlee, Sanya said: “I am so grateful to have worked with Atlee sir. he helped me get out of my comfort zone.it takes time for an actor to step out of their bubble or maybe try something new , but he really pushed me to find Eeram, to live Eeram, to be Eeram, i hope to get working with him again.”

