Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her electrifying stage performance and can-never-be-ignored screen presence.

After delivering a vivacious performance at Filmfare, the actress will soon be setting the stage for ‘Da-bang The Tour Reloaded’ on fire in Kolkata on 13th May.

Promising thunderous energy and more iconic performances, Jacqueline Fernandez takes to her social media and shares some beautiful memories from her last tour of performing with the actors. She writes, “Was going through all these amazing DA-BANG THE TOUR memories (thank you to this incredible team and amazing people who made it happen!) and I’m so excited to be back performing with Da-bang the tour Reloaded in KOLKATA!! Can’t wait to see you there on the 13th May! Tickets available on paytminsider.in”

Be it in the film or an event, Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to create an ‘It factor’ about herself and just can not be missed! Fans are pumped up to see Jacqueline serve yet another exciting performance and can’t wait for the big event to take place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

