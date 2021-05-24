Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter on Sunday to share her gratitude for the work that the Mumbai Police have done.

The actress had recently provided the Mumbai Police personnel with raincoats and other safety gears.

“I salute @MumbaiPolice for always being on their toes, doing their duty; come rain, come storm. Thank you for everything that you all do for us,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote.

The Mumbai Police force thanked Jacqueline Fernandez for her contribution.

I salute @MumbaiPolice for always being on their toes, doing their duty; come rain, come storm. Thank you for everything that you all do for us 🙏🏻 https://t.co/n8jnNKjHiQ — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 23, 2021

Taking to Twitter, it said: “As June is nearing, Mumbai is gearing up for the monsoons- so are we. Thank you @Asli_jacqueline and #YoloFoundation for your valuable contribution- this will help our personnel stay safe in pandemic as well as monsoons. #StongerTogether.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has also set up the You Only Live Once foundation where she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs of people during the pandemic.

The actress had also contributed to the Pune Police Foundation recently.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Cirkus, “Bhoot Police” and “Kick 2”, “Attack” and “Bachchan Pandey”.

