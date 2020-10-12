Hailed as Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine, Jacqueline Fernandez is always oozing positivity and seen in her chirpy and bubbly self, especially when she is at work. Adapting to the new normal, she has resumed work in full swing.

Advertisement

The actress took to her social media recently, and shared a video of her with her team as she gets back on sets. In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen bubbling with joy and excitement while getting ready for the shoot.

Advertisement

Few days back, the actress’ shoot was stalled abruptly, as some of the crew member of the shoot were tested Covid-19 positive. Following all necessary precautions and keeping the safety of everyone in mind, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials.

The actress recently shot for a podcast with Amanda Cerny, that will be released soon. Owing to her humanitarian aspect, she has also partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation on the fight against malnutrition.

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Kick 2’. She will also star in ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Must Read: CONFIRMED! Ranveer Singh’s ’83 To Release On Christmas 2020, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Pushed To 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube