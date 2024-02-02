Is Poonam Pandey Still Alive? Cervical Cancer Reason Is Fake To Cover Something Dark? Theories Floating On The Internet! [Reports]

The news of Poonam Pandey’s passing came as a shock and surprise to many. There has been a lot of discussion around it, from some straight out refusing to believe the news and some mourning over it. There have been many theories arising around the same, and one of them asks, is she still alive?

For those unversed, this morning, Poonam Pandey’s team shared a note about losing her to Cervical Cancer, and since then, multiple theories have been floating on the internet. People are pointing out new things to prove why this looks like a conspiracy theory.

From her bodyguard getting shocked at hearing the news to her family going missing from her house in Uttar Pradesh, there have been multiple reports and opinions that are doing rounds on the internet.

Poonam Pandey is still alive!

There is a group of ‘cynic’ people who feel she’s still alive, and all this is a stunt to promote vaccination for Cervical Cancer. They’re pointing out things like her last Instagram post in which she was in Goa, stating how someone who has Cervical Cancer dies so suddenly. They’re right with their questions. A person suffering from the final stages of the disease will visibly start showing changes, but that wasn’t the case with her.

She’s no more but…

The questions about Cervical Cancer also lead to what if she’s really no more, but the reason given out isn’t true to hide something we don’t know. This also could be the case because while having a word with India Today, their source revealed, “We tried calling Poonam’s sister after our last call with her, but ever since, her phone has been switched off. Not only that, but her other family members are also not reachable. We tried to get in touch with 2-3 members of Poonam’s team as well, and, surprisingly, everybody’s phone was either switched off or unreachable. Hence, we are also confused at this moment.”

Because if Cervical Cancer isn’t the real reason for her death, this could create a colossal controversy, bringing a whole lot of attention to the same. Things will start to look clearer in a couple of days, and in any case, we wish all the strength to Poonam Pandey’s family.

