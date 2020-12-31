Actor Vikrant Massey informed on Wednesday that his hacked Instagram account has been restored, thanking Mumbai police and his managers for support and cooperation.

“Thank you team @instagram for your promptness and support. The account has been restored,” Vikrant posted.

On Monday, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had informed that both Twitter and Instagram accounts of Vikrant Massey were hacked. Her computer engineer husband Shirish Kunder has successfully restored the latter.

Earlier this month, singer Ankit Tiwari’s Facebook account and Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram accounts were also hacked. Urmila later informed that her account was restored with the help of Mumbai Police within 24 hours.

On the professional front, recently it was announced that Vikrant Massey will be headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Forensic. He will be seen playing the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film. “When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked to it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer,” Vikrant said.

