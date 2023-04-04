A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik Roshan is seen holding Saba Azad’s heels.

Ace designer Amit Aggarwal took to Instagram to share a photo with Saba Azad. However, it was the background that caught everyone’s attention. In the background, Hrithik Roshan is seen holding his girlfriend Saba’s heels while he’s busy chatting with others. Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

