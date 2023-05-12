Hrithik Roshan As The Menacing 'Vedha' Makes Everyone Scream With Excitement As Vikram Vedha Drops On OTT!

Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of “Vedha” in “Vikram Vedha,” was unquestionably one of the superstar’s best performances and by far the most talked-about performance in 2022. It’s no surprise then that as the crime-drama dropped on the OTT platform; it went on to generate excited conversation with netizens.

Revisiting Hrithik Roshan’s powerful performance in ‘Vikram Vedha’, the superstar’s fans flooded the digital platform with praise as he continued to floor them the second-time around – While some were vocal about their excitement of watching Hrithik again as Vedha, others were impressed by his various shades in the film. Others posted about how the entire family re-watched Vikram Vedha just for Hrithik even without being familiar with the language, while some showcased how multiple people watched the film on their different devices within the same house as they missed Hrithik.

The accolades and praise continued to pour in for the superstar as they referred to his portrayal of Vedha as ‘his careers finest’, ‘a master class in acting’, ‘his best performance’ while also speaking of the impact everything from his entry to his wicked smile had.

Vedha was a villain you couldn’t help but root for and another example of Hrithik Roshan’s talent as one of India’s best actors as well as his unrivalled screen presence. He made a splash in 2022 with a standout performance that fans and critics alike praised him for as he gave Vedha’s portrayal a ruthless, terrifyingly mad, yet charming, and delectably mischievous tone.

After the appreciation garnered for Vikram Vedha, the superstar will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action movie and one of the most eagerly awaited projects that marks his reunion with War director, Siddharth Anand.

