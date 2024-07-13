It’s the season of big franchises and sequels! In the last few years, we have seen how filmmakers are making films with the bigger picture of the franchise in mind. As a result, we’re getting some exciting films to witness on the big screen. One such franchise is Housefull, which enjoys immense popularity among the Indian audience. Now, the makers are set to entertain us with Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. The latest we learned about the film is related to the latest addition to the cast.

For those who aren’t aware, Housefull’s journey started way back in 2010. Since then, it’s been almost one and a half decades of wholesome entertainment and laughter. All installments of the franchise worked really well at the box office, with the last part crossing the mark of 200 crores at the Indian box office. With such love and appreciation from the audience, the makers are coming back with the fifth installment.

As the shooting on Housefull 5 is expected to start next month, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has unveiled the latest addition to the cast, and it’s none other than Sanjay Dutt. Yes, you read that right! The Leo actor has joined the cast, and it has been made official on social media platforms. There have been rumors about Sanjay’s casting, and now, it has got an official stamp.

Nadiadwala Grandson’s official X account posted, “#NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! ♥️ Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness… #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani,” along with a picture featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the cast of Housefull 5 also features Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles. The shooting of the film is reportedly starting in August and is scheduled to take place in UK.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: “Divorced Beti >> Ghar Ki Bahu”: Netizens Sympathize With Aishwarya Rai As She Arrives Separately At Ambani Wedding & Fuels Divorce Rumors With Abhishek Bachchan Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News