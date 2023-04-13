Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for songs like ‘Desi Kalakar’, ‘Brown Rang’, ‘Blue Eyes’ and ‘Love Dose’, has shared that his new track titled ‘Naagan’ is his first pure Punjabi track unlike his other songs which had the elements of western urban music.

The rapper describes it as a hard core desi track which is high on its Punjabi richness, coupled with urban tribal hip hop. The track belongs to his album ‘Honey 3.0’.

Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: “‘Naagan’ is unlike anything the audience has seen & heard before. Most of my songs in the past are more urban western, Naagan, however, is totally the opposite, it’s very desi & Punjabi.”

The video for Honey Singh’s song has been shot on a grand scale against the exotic backdrop of Tulum, Mexico.

Honey Singh further mentioned: “I am humbled by the love and support I have received over the years from my fans. They are my strength, my extended family, as an artist it is my responsibility to entertain my fans with new music and sounds.”

The track will hit the airwaves on April 15, 2023.

