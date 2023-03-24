The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a “well planned murder” by an unidentified assailant during a rainy night. Actress Mrunal Thakur then appears in the role of a cop, who is on a hot pursuit of the killer.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is shown to be the suspect but then it all changes when it is revealed that Aditya’s character has a doppelganger.

‘Gumraah’ trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls and a mystery that will unfold as it releases for the big screen.

‘Gumraah’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Recently, at the trailer launch of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen reacting to his wedding rumours with his alleged girlfriend, Ananya Panday. The actor said while everyone’s is getting married but “Mujhe FOMO nahi ho raha.”

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The film will have a theatrical release on April 7.

