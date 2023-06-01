Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Dahaad’, feels that as the world gets upgraded with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with the former taking over creative jobs, it is his responsibility to supports the artistes financially in lieu of their work.

Recently, Bengaluru-based caricature artist Prasad Bhat, who is the founder of Graphicurry, reached out to Gulshan to pay tribute to him as an actor by caricaturing some of his iconic characters.

Gulshan Devaiah could not accept it for free. Touched by the gesture, Gulshan commissioned the work from the artiste.

Talking about the same, Gulshan Devaiah said, “If I really like something, then I’m willing to pay for it. I’m very grateful & privileged to receive offers from artists to make me something for free, but it’s their livelihood, too and in this age of Machine Learning and AI, the least I can do is support artists by offering to pay them their rates”.

Prasad had picked Gulshan’s looks from his movies and series, like ‘Commando 3’, ‘Dahaad‘, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Durangaa’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Death in the Gunj’ and ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’.

The actor further mentioned, “Prasad offered to make me something. I liked his idea and decided I wanted to commission him to kinda summarise my career until now with his art. I’m very happy with Prasad’s caricatures, and each one of them has wonderful memories attached to them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan, who was last seen in the movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’, opposite Saiyami Kher, will soon begin filming his upcoming action thriller movie ‘Ulajh’ with Janhvi Kapoor and Malayalam star Roshan Mathew.

