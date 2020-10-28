Gulshan Devaiah Has A Hilarious Take On Ramdas Athawale Being Diagnosed As COVID-19 Positive

Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Tuesday had a hilarious suggestion to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Athawale, who made headlines with his ‘go corona go’ chant a while back, tweeted to announce on Tuesday that he has tested Covid positive.

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors, I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Reacting to his tweet, the actor wrote on the microblogging site from his unverified account: “Corona go Corona Corona go corona three times a day for 14 days and everything will be fine.”

Gulshan was recently seen in the noir psycho-thriller “Footfairy” alongside actors Sagarika Ghatge, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Pathode.

Meanwhile, actress Payal Ghosh on Tuesday declared that she was isolating till she gets her Covid-19 test done.

Payal had attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday, where she joined his political outfit, Republican Party of India – A. On Tuesday, Athawale announced that he has tested Covid positive.

Reacting to his tweet, Payal Ghosh wrote: “Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery!”

In a separate tweet, the actress announced that she has isolated herself.

“Thank you, everyone, for your messages! Yes, I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done,” she wrote.

Payal Ghosh made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Athawale at that time seeking his support in the case.

