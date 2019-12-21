Good Newwz: Here’s Why Akshay Kumar Turned Into A News Anchor

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his comedy of errors Good Newwz and the film is just a week away from its release. In this case, Akshay has opted for a new promotional strategy where he will be turning into a news anchor and will share inspiring stories as good news.

The first time for a Bollywood actor, Akshay will be taking the anchors chair and ill feature on a special segment on a news channel. The first day will have a story of a boy from Mumbai slums finding his place in ISRO.

The team Good Newwz including Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are super busy promoting their film and this move is also a part of it.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his film Akshay said, “Despite giving so many flops, I always had three-four films. There hasn’t been a time in 30 years when I didn’t have a project.” Explaining his bond with Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Good Newwz, he said, “Diljit’s comic timing is great. We met for first time on the set and hit it off instantly as Punjabis.”

Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi next year, in which he will be playing a cop. Talking about filming the special climax recently, he said, “The last film Ajay and I worked on was Insan; it was great to shoot with him again. We started our careers together and did many films. Rohit was an assistant director on one of them,” Talking about Ranveer Singh being the way he is, “It’s great to see him running and jumping around.” The actor thanked his directors for transforming his career, which helped him to get recognition as an actor. “It feels good to be recognized as an actor doing good work. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Pandey are some of the many people who helped me transform.”

Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta will hit the screen on December 27.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!