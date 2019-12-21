Good Newwz Box Office Advance Booking: A Great News For The Fans As The Makers Take A Headstart!

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 just released yesterday and Good Newwz is all set to hit cinemas on coming Friday. The film with its interesting and hilarious trailers have made the audience excited. Music is a hit as well and the audience is now actually counting days for the release of the film.

Makers of the film know this and hence they have kickstarted the advance booking of Good Newwz. Yes, you read that right! There’s still a week approx remaining for the release of this Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer but you can book your tickets for the film now.

The advance booking has started on a limited note as of now. Only a few cinemas in some of the major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and more have opened the bookings. However, it’s going to pick up fast over the weekend. And then by Monday, the advance booking will start in a full-fledged way.

Now that’s a real Good News for fans. Isn’t it?

Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed the secret behind why he only works with new directors.

“I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me (in their films). That is the truth, claimed the Bollywood superstar, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Good Newwz.

Akshay’s comment came in the wake of an observation by Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film, that he was a star who had worked with many debutant directors.

The actor further explained: “When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable.”

