Giorgia Andriani Gets A Warm Welcome By Her Pet Hugo At The Airport & It's Cute Beyond Words - Watch

Giorgia Andriani has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her impressive acting skills and charming personality. She has been seen in several Bollywood songs and series and has gained a massive fan following in a short period of time. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. But what caught the paparazzi’s attention was her and her furry friend, Hugo’s reunion. The adorable dog was seen jumping with joy as soon as he saw Giorgia after a few days.

Giorgia Andriani’s love for animals is well known, and her bond with Hugo is evident from the way he reacted to seeing her. The actress has been vocal about her love for animals and her two fur babies, Hugo and Dolce. And this isn’t the first time Hugo welcomed Giorgia back at the airport. The duo are often spotted together going for walks and lunches.

Talking about Giorgia Andriani’s airport look, the actress looked stunning in her no-makeup look, wearing a blue varsity jacket and yoga pants. Her effortless style and natural beauty were on full display as she walked through the airport with her beloved pet. Voompla took to their Instagram and shared the video of the actress, scroll below to take a look at it.

Check out their adorable reunion now:

We can surely say that Hugo missed Giorgia Andriani a lot, and this is by far the cutest video on the internet today!

On the work front, Giorgia is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with T-Series BIBA. The actress will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome to Bajrangpur.

