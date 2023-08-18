Actress Saiyami Kher, who will be seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in ‘Ghoomer’, has opened up about the preparation -both physical and mental, she went through in creating her character.

She revealed that one of the biggest inspirations was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The actress said that Indian batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

Talking about the same, Saiyami said: “For me ‘Ghoomer’ is a film about triumph. And Yuvraj’s career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me.”

“To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it,” she added.

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

‘Ghoomer’ is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called “normal”.

‘Ghoomer’ is set to release on August 18, in cinemas.

