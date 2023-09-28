Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, along with his wife and actress Patralekhaa, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

A video from the pandal has gone viral where the star couple is seen walking barefoot, amid the security. Rajkummar was seen waving at the fans and obliged the paparazzi for the photos.

Rajkummar Rao wore an off white coloured kurta and paired it with a white pyjama. While, Patralekhaa was seen wearing a mustard yellow coloured suit with pastel green dupatta.

She kept her hair tied in a bun, and accessorised the look with round earrings and a red bindi. Patralekhaa opted for a minimal makeup. The video was shared by an Instagram page bollywoodsocietyy.

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

On September 19, Rajkummar had shared a glimpse of eco-friendly Lord Ganpati at his home. In the string of photos we can see the couple sitting with their folded hands in front of the idol.

He had captioned the post as: “May Lord Ganesha bless us all”. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in the crime thriller web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. He played the character of ‘Panna’.

Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah.

He was also seen in ‘Bheed’. Rajkummar next has ‘Sri’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Stree 2’.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa has ‘Phule’, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, and ‘Gulkanda Tales’ in the pipeline.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Once Demanded Rs 5 Crore After Being Asked About Her Thoughts On Starring In Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Murder’ While Rani Mukerji Straight Away Turned Down ‘Julie’ – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News