Sunita Williams alongside Butch Willmore and the team have safely returned to Earth after they got stuck in space following their space mission. For the uninitiated, they had initially planned for a few days to stay in space for their project on Boeing’s Starliner. However, because of the propulsion issues of their spacecraft, their stay was extended to nine long months. After various trials, they have finally come down to Earth with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon, making all of us proud.

To celebrate their return, celebs from Bollywood to the South film industry and more, including Karisma Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, and R Madhavan have shared congratulatory messages. Social media has been flooded with people’s heartfelt cheers as they welcomed them back on Earth. Scroll ahead and find out who said what.

Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, Chiranjeevi called Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s returning act ‘heroic and historic.’ His tweet can be read, “A true blue blockbuster”. He wrote, “Welcome back to earth Sunita Williams; Butch Wilmore !! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4577 orbits around the earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-baiting thriller and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!! @Astro_Suni Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams.”

WELCOME BACK TO EARTH 🌏

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore !! 🙏 HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!!

Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth ! Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve – Wracking , Unbelievably… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 19, 2025

On the other hand, R Madhavan shared his relief and joy through his Instagram post as he cheered on Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s arrival on Earth after nine months. He wrote in the caption, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered…so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story section and shared a happy picture with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “#sunitawilliams & #Butchwilmore, welcome back to Earth! Your journey in space was a testament to your strength and dedication. You’ve made history and we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved. Wishing you all the best as you continue to inspire us all!”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla shared a video clip showing Williams’ water landing on the Atlantic Ocean. Along with that, he wrote a beautiful two-liner in Hindi that translates to, “If you remember this land, I, Returned from the skies too’ Welcome Sunita! #welcomeback #WelcomeSunita #sunitawilliamsreturn #sunitawillams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir)

Kriti Kharbanda and Karisma Kapoor also shared videos and pictures of the iconic moment on their Instagram stories. Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Sunita Williams with a message, “#SunitaWilliams, proving once again that the sky is NOT the limit! Welcome back!”

Jackie Shroff also tweeted, “Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery!”

Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery! 🙌#SunitaWilliams pic.twitter.com/B9F534vKJV — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) March 19, 2025

Well, we wish Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore the heartiest congratulations for their safe return to Earth.

