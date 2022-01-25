Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a witty answer when she was asked about tying the knot during a question and answer session on social media.

Sonakshi treated her fans with an interactive session, where she asked her fans “what did you get upto this weekend?”

A user asked Sonakshi Sinha: “Mam everyone is getting married when will you get married?”

To which, Sonakshi Sinha gave a quirky reply: “Everyone is also getting Covid? Should I get that too?”

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Soankshi Sinha is all set to make her web series debut with ‘Fallen’, where she plays a cop and will also be seen in ‘Bulbul Tarang’.

