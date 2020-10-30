Elli AvrRam Reveals She Was Born In A Jacuzzi, Read On!





Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam claims she was born in a jacuzzi, in a new post on social media.

In an Instagram picture she posted on Friday, Elli strikes a pose in a hot pink bikini, seated in a jacuzzi.

“Water baby reliving my birth. Yes truth is, I was born in a jacuzzi,” Elli wrote alongside the image, which currently has 67.8K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Recently Elli AvrRam posted a picture of removing facial hair and made a point to declare she is sexy both ways.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen with a towel wrapped around her head and cream applied on upper lips, resembling a moustache.

“I’m sexy both ways, and I know it,” she wrote alongside the image.

“I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. ‘With You’ is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. It has been an enriching but an emotionally exhausting experience. The short film is intense and sends out a very strong message for the audience,” she said.

The actress was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly”.

