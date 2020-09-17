Elli AvrRam Shares Excitement About Her New Project, See Pic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single person. From their daily routines to their work, nothing is the same. Even Bollywood actors suffered a lot, as most of the film shootings were stalled, no theatre releases etc. But, slowly and steadily the entire Bollywood industry has stood back on its feet. From Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone, everyone is slowly resuming their work. Actress Elli AvrRam on Wednesday too looked in a mood to start with her work. She was in the mood for some serious script reading, going by her latest post on social media.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Elli pores over a script on the bed. “Script-work-mood-time,” she captioned, tagging her post with #excited, #nervous, #butterflies, #7sense#dubai, #shoot, #ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly.

Elli AvrRam did not share what the script was for and where she was. However, going by her hashtags, the actress seems to be in Dubai for the shoot.

She recently shared a video of her stage combat training and action routine.

Well, a few weeks ago Eli AvrRam had shared a stunning picture of her sprawled beside the pool and flaunting a toned figure in a red-and-white bikini. Like everyone, even the actress was missing travelling during the pandemic.

Elli, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer “Malang”.

So are you guys excited to see Eli AvrRam in a new movie? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sourav Ganguly Wants Hrithik Roshan To Follow These Steps Before He Starts With His Biopic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube