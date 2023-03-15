Bollywood actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project. As per reports, Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised.

The actress, who is currently in the UK, was, however, determined to push through and complete her work.

Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and shared some pictures of her injury. She captioned it, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

On the work front, Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen on the silver screen as MLA Vidya Maurya Azad in Milap Zaveri’s 2021 vigilante action thriller Satyameva Jayate 2 opposite John Abraham. The actress-director will soon be seen playing Divya in ‘Yaariyan 2’.

