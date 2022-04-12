Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful stars Indian cinema has produced. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but also abroad. He is loved not only for his acting prowess but also for his unique sense of humour with a touch of self-deprecation at times.

Anyone who has heard him speak will tell you that in the garb of good humour, also lay some haughtiness. Needless to say, he is the most intelligent man in the film industry. Often referred to as ‘King Khan’ or ‘King of Bollywood’, he is an inspiration for many.

Much like Shah Rukh Khan‘s dialogue in his films, his wise quotes have often been used to motivate fans on social media. However, a social media user shared a quote on Instagram which is now going viral on social media. A post quoted SRK as saying, “Dating now is horrible. Everyone lies. Everyone plays the game. Everyone cheats. There is no exclusiveness. There’s no trust. If I am unhappy, I’ll leave or cheat. Who taught you to love like this?”

Upon doing some research on the above quote, there’s absolutely no evidence or record available online or offline to validate that the above quote is indeed Shah Rukh Khan’s words. The original source of the exact words are also not found.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the quote claimed to be said by Shah Rukh Khan is fabricated and holds no truth to it. As a result, we would like to point out that the quote has been used by the user without any due verification and deceiving the netizens. It is a blatant attempt to malign the superstar’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the superstar is returning to the silver screen with Pathaan after 5 year-long hiatus. He will also be seen in Atlee‘s film tentatively titled ‘Lion’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy.

