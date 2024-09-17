The much-anticipated fourth part of the Dhoom series is reportedly in the pre-production phase at Yash Raj Films. There were several rumors floating by as to who would be essaying the role of the new antagonist in Dhoom 4. Not only this but there have been ongoing speculations on social media suggesting that actor Suriya is being considered for a significant role in Dhoom 4.

Media outlets report that the makers have approached Suriya to play the main antagonist in the film. Discussions are also said to be in progress, and an official confirmation might follow soon. However, recent updates reveal that these rumors are false. Suriya is currently focused on other projects, including his upcoming film Suriya 44, and has no involvement with Dhoom 4 at this time.

For those unaware earlier installments of Dhoom featured top stars like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan as the villains. As of now the makers have not announced who will take up the role of the villain in the fourth installment. Recently the Dhoom franchise marked its 20th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, the makers released a special post featuring a video compilation of the franchise’s memorable moments. They captioned it “2004 – The year it all began… Thrilling heists edge-of-the-seat action and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom.”

In the meantime Suriya is preparing for the release of his upcoming period fantasy film Kanguva. Directed by Siva this movie will see Bobby Deol play the antagonist squaring off against Suriya. The film is set to hit theaters on October 10 and also features Karthi and Disha Patani in key roles.

Besides Kanguva Suriya is also working on Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and includes a stellar supporting cast, including Joju George and Jayaram. Although further details about the movie are still kept secret by the makers it is expected to be an action-packed film with high anticipation from fans. This news puts an end to the rumors surrounding Suriya’s involvement in Dhoom 4 as the actor remains busy with his current projects.

