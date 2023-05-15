With her TIME Magazine cover reading ‘The Global Star – Deepika Padukone is bringing the World to Bollywood’, India’s most successful and celebrated female superstar has cemented her position as the country’s true global ambassador.

The world has recognised Deepika Padukone’s unshakeable impact across the globe. However, the superstar managed to achieve everything she has in the international arena, all while staying deeply connected to her roots.

Representing the country and its rich culture overseas, Deepika Padukone has also spelt her name in Hindi text on her Instagram profile – a refreshing change from stars who look to adapt and fit into the fabric of Western culture. Deepika, on the other hand, chooses to display her true and authentic Indian self to the world!

While talking to TIME Magazine, whose cover she features on joining the likes of Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and others, Deepika Padukone said, “ My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country. This is India’s moment. There’s India with our roots, our heritage, our history, but there’s also a new and young India that’s emerging. It’s these two Indias coming together that I find really fascinating at this moment.”

