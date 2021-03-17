Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to impress us once again on the silver screen with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Ayushamnn Khurrana. For the same, the actress has now achieved a jaw-dropping physique that she has never flaunted before on screen in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

The actress recently opened up about her transformation and pushing her self to attain the desired body type. Read on to know all she said.

Vaani Kapoor says, “I have always tried to be fit but Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a film that has really pushed me to work harder and push my limits. To pull off my role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I put myself through the grind and it wasn’t easy. It was what Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on-screen and I dived headlong into the process of achieving this body type for the film.”

Vaani Kapoor adds, “This project is a huge milestone moment of my career and I wanted to give it all. It required me to achieve a body type that I never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and took this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training. Especially after a difficult lockdown period and with almost no training, I had to spring back with rigorous workout sessions every day but when I saw myself on the monitor, I felt that it was all worth it.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set to release on July 9 this year.

