Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal visited actor Irrfan Khans resting place in the city and says that he took a piece of his former co-star back along with his blessings.

Chandan and Irrfan had starred together in the 2013 film “D-Day” and “Jazbaa“, which released in 2015.

Sharing photos of Irrfan‘s grave in Versova burial ground, Chandan tweeted: “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan.”

Irrfan, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: “The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr. Rishi Kapoor’s hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on itunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now .#death.”

Meanwhile, Chandan Roy Sanyal recalls having an immersive and fun experience while working on the web series Aashram, which, he feels, raises socially relevant questions about faith.

The series revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. In the Prakash Jha directorial, which recently released on OTT, Chandan essays the role of the main aide to and partner-in-crime of a conniving self-styled godman Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

