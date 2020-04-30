Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Breaks Silence: "I Have Not Lost I've..."

Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves across the wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday.

She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: “I have not lost I have gained in every which way….”

Reacting to the post, several users paid condolences to her and her sons, Babil and Ayan.

“You are strong. Love,” a user commented.

Another user wrote: “Super salute to you.”

Sutapa and Irrfan met each other during their college days at the National School of Drama, Delhi where they fell in love with each other and later tied the knot in 1995. The couple has two sons Babil and Ahan. The elder son, Babil also thanked Irrfan’s fans on Instagram and wrote, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you.”

We will always remember him.

