Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in shock. Nobody expected that we would have to say goodbye in such a way to this gem of a person and human being. Irrfan Khan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil and Ahan.

Irrfan wasn’t just popular here but also in the west after he did some incredible work in Hollywood films like Life Of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and Slumdog Millionaire. In fact, he rejected working with Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg and Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio in the ‘Body Of Lies’.

Here are a few unseen pictures of Irrfan with his son Babil and make sure you keep some tissues handy.

Aren’t these pictures just beautiful!

Irrfan has done some great films here in the Bollywood as well like Gunday, Maqbool, Hindi Medium, Haider, The Lunchbox, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari and Qarib Qarib Single. His last film was Angrezi Medium opposite Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. He couldn’t promote the film because of his ill health but did send out a beautiful last message for his fans.

Take a look here:

It this doesn’t make you cry, we don’t know what will. We have seen this thousand times already. You’ll always be remembered, sir.

