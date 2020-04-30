When Tom Hanks Called Irrfan Khan The Coolest Guy In The Room!

April 29 was an unfortunate day for everyone as India’s one of the best actors Irrfan Khan passed away. The actor was 53 and took his last breath in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital due to colon infection on April 28.

As soon as the news of his death came out, a lot of celebs offered their condolences and prayers to Irrfan Khan. Khan made his mark as an actor not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. In an interview years ago, his Inferno co-star Tom Hanks called him the coolest boy in the room.

About Irrfan Khan, Tom Hanks had told IANS, “Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan… I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room.”

Before the duo began shooting for the film, Hanks had sent a handwritten note to the Angrezi Medium actor. Tom wrote to Irrfan, “This will be most pleasant movie to make, I think, provided you and I have a few more scenes together! If not, we will just have to save the world as is!” The Piku actor had shared Hanks’ note on his Twitter page when he received it.

Inferno was helmed by Ron Howard in which Irrfan Khan played the role of The Provost. The film released in 2016 and was a huge success.

Meanwhile, several Hollywood celebs like Angelina Jolie, Chris Pratt, Gabriel Macht and others offered their respects to Irrfan. The actor’s last rites were conducted in Mumbai’s Versova Kabrastan at 3pm on April 29. Only his family members and a few close relatives were allowed to attend his cremation.

