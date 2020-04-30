Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Pratt Calls Irrfan Khan A Screen Legend!

The news of Irrfan Khan’s demise has left everyone heartbroken. The actor, who was 53, passed away in Mumbai on April 29 due to colon infection. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben hospital on April 28. A lot of celebs are saddened by his death including Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt worked with Irrfan Khan in the film Jurassic World. The Endgame actor took to his Twitter page and called the Angrezi Medium actor a ‘screen legend’ and offered his respects.

Irrfan Khan’s co-star Chris tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed.”

Read the tweet below:

So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 29, 2020

Just like Chris, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow also took to his Twitter page and expressed his grief and fondness for Irrfan Khan. Colin wrote on Twitter, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

In Bollywood, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and many others paid their respect to the actor on social media. Irrfan Khan was buried at Versona Kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm yesterday in the presence of his family and close relatives. Two days ago, his mother had passed away in Jaipur and the actor couldn’t attend her final rites. Irrfan Khan’s death is a huge loss as he was one of the best actors and kindest people in the film industry.

