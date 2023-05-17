Sara Ali Khan graces the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival for the first time, exuding elegance, grace to the most. Representing the Indian culture at an international platform, the actress goes the desi way with her stunning off white lehenga at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

With her enchanting beauty, Sara walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a beautiful white studded lehenga and was looking absolutely pretty and pristine. The beautiful attire of the actress was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked how she is feeling, Sara Ali Khan says, “Nervous… I’ve always aspired to be here someday, amd I can’t believe I’m here.”

Speaking about her look, Sara Ali Khan says, “It’s traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I’ve always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it’s fresh, it’s modern and also has traditional roots.”

Sara Ali Khan kicked off her #Cannes2023 debut with a namaste. She said, she is proud of her Indianness, attending arguably the world’s most famous film festival in a special interview with Brut.#SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/j7R5JtvzCs — The Khabriz (@theKhabriz) May 16, 2023

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

