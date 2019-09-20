BREAKING: Tiger Shroff In Khalyanak Sequel? Sanjay Dutt Confirms Details

Tiger Shroff is busy gearing up for his upcoming release War opposite Hrithik Roshan. It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The much-awaited dance face-off between these two legends is what’s most awaited by fans, at this point in time. Tiger who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2 has been on a spree lately. This talented young actor is getting approached for a lot of movies and that includes the very famous Khalnayak’s sequel.

Going by the recent reports Tiger is approached for the 90’s super hit film, Khalnayak. Sanjay spoke to Gulf News and told them, “I can’t speak for others but we are definitely looking at making a sequel to Khalnayak under the Sanjay S Dutt production house. We are still in the talking phase, and have approached Tiger Shroff to star in the film.” The original star cast of the film consists of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Anupam Kher.

On the work front, Sanjay’s Prasthanam is releasing today and the buzz is quite good. Well, we hope that this sequel happens as soon as possible.

