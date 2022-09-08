Alia Bhatt, all smiles and with a noticeable baby bump, gave a sweet ending to the last leg of the ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ promotions by singing the superhit song ‘Kesariya’, which has garnered 165 million-plus views on YouTube.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, paired with denims and a lavender blazer, the expecting mother was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and the film’s director Ayan Mukerji.

When asked what her favourite song from the film was, Alia Bhatt decided to stun everyone by just singing it. She sang the number that was originally sung by Arijit Singh. The song, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been set to music by Pritam.

However, as soon as the video of her singing ‘Kesariya’ went viral, netizens bombarded the comment section of the posts trolling Alia Bhatt. While one wrote, “Picture promotion k liye kitne bar same ganaa gana padhra hai”, another one’s comment can be read as, “Ankhe toh aise band kar rahi hai jaise arijit ku peeche chod diya”. Another user commented, “Ek hi gaana kitne bar gayegi..besura woh bhi”.

Alia Bhatt, who’s delivered back-to-back critically acclaimed performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ and ‘Darlings’, was at her diplomatic best when a journalist asked her if this is the right climate to release ‘Brahmastra‘.

Alia Bhatt said: “Which climate? There is no such a thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure . We should all feel grateful for this life in general. Please don’t say such things and spread this.”

The answer qualifies for a second career as a diplomat or a politician.

Alia Bhatt capped the discussion by saying: “The environment is not negative. Everything is positive. We are so happy that theatres are functioning and films are being shown in cinemas. … We are so grateful to do a job and put a film out there for the audience to watch.”

