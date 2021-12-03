Brahmastra's Final Release Date To Be Announced By Ayan Mukerji, Says "The Time Feels Right"

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited movies to watch out for and the director is adding to the anticipation by sharing special notes on his social media. This time the director has shared a special note revealing his excitement of sharing something very soon about his world of Brahmastra.

He wrote,” TheTimeFeelsRight💥

Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away.

Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while.

Through all of this, every single day, Brahmastra has been ON !

Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed !

Waiting patiently for its Time.

That Time is Here.

The Time to start sharing Brahmastra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra.

The Time for ‘another’, but this time – Final Release Date!

And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create!

Really really soon 💥

#somefunaroundthecorner #faith #brahmastra”

The magnum opus will release theatrically across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy.

